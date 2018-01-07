XRegister
07/01/2018 - 21:04 GMT

New Offer Soon – Schalke Sporting Director Still Hoping To Keep Spurs and Liverpool Target Max Meyer

 




Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has admitted that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer will shortly receive a new contract offer.

Meyer, whose form has drastically improved at Schalke over the course of this season, is out of contract at the club in the summer and has been linked with an exit.




Heidel is working overtime to keep Meyer and admits the attacking midfielder has already knocked back one proposal and there is a limit to how high the club can go.

But Meyer will receive a new proposal soon, as Schalke try again to convince him to stay and Heidel is clear if he leaves it will not be for the want of trying on the club's part.
 


Heidel told German magazine RevierSport: "The first offer has been rejected, he will receive a new one.

"And then Max will decide, yes or no.

"I cannot do more than try to keep the boy with this money which is at my disposal.

"If that does not work, it has nothing to do with Christian Heidel, but with the economic opportunities we have at Schalke.

"We have to make sure that this club is profitable", he added.

Meyer has made 15 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga in the current campaign and if he knocks back the club's forthcoming proposal, the Ruhr giants could be tested with bids in the current transfer window.
 