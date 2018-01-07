No Leeds United Move For Rangers Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not made a move for Rangers target Devante Cole.



Cole, the son of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, is currently plying his trade at League One side Fleetwood Town, but is out of contract with the Cod Army at the end of the campaign.











Scottish giants Rangers are looking to lock down the 22-year-old on a pre-contractual agreement, but it has been floated that Leeds could be interested in taking him to Elland Road.



But while it is unclear whether Leeds are keen on Cole, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they have made no move to sign him at present.





Cole also has interest from two other Championship sides in the shape of Sheffield United and Millwall, but neither have been able to agree a fee with Fleetwood for the youngster.

The forward has been in good form for Uwe Rosler's Fleetwood in the current campaign, scoring ten goals in 25 League One appearances and also chipping in with five assists.



Cole has turned out for England on the international scene up to Under-19 level.

