Parma Set To Sign Winger On Arsenal and Liverpool’s Radar

Parma are rapidly closing in on the signature of Arsenal and Liverpool target Alessio Da Cruz.



The 20-year-old winger has caught the eye with his performances for Novara in Italy's Serie B and scouts have flocked to watch him in action.











Arsenal and Liverpool have Da Cruz on their radar, while Serie A giants Inter are also alive to his ability.



But Da Cruz is set to continue his adventure in Serie B as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Parma are close to snapping him up.





The Dutchman is due to have his medical with Parma on Monday ahead of putting pen to paper on a contract with the 1999 UEFA Cup winners.

Da Cruz has made 19 appearances in Serie B for Novara in the current campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.



The winger, who can also play as a forward, came through the youth ranks at Dutch club FC Twente, leaving the Tukkers to join Novara last summer.

