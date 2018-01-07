This Is Why We Need What Ross Barkley Has To Offer – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that new signing Ross Barkley could be exactly what the Blues need.



The Premier League champions completed the signing of the England midfielder from Everton on Friday evening and paid the Toffees a fee of £15m to take him to Stamford Bridge.











He has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2023 and Chelsea fans are now eager to see him in action.



Langley cautioned that Barkley will need game time to get up to speed, potentially in the Under-23s, but he is excited about what the 24-year-old can bring to the party at Chelsea.





The Blues legend said on Chelsea TV: " Maybe we need that pace, power and guile in the final third that he might bring to the party .

"He can bring something different, but fitness is the key, match fitness.



"He might be fit with no injury, but he needs 90 minutes in his belt.



"Maybe he will play in the Under-23s and get 45 minutes under his belt because we need him", Langley added.



With Chelsea having been held to a 0-0 draw by Norwich City in their FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, Barkley may be eyeing the replay at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 16th January as the perfect opportunity to ease himself into the side.

