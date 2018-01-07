VIDEO: Pontus Jansson Celebrates Gaetano Berardi’s Leeds Goal From Home

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has hailed Leeds United team-mate Gaetano Berardi for scoring in the Whites' FA Cup tie against Newport County at Rodney Parade.



Berardi popped up in the ninth minute to drill a low shot from 30 yards out which whistled into the corner of the net.











It was the first goal the full-back had ever scored in his professional career and Jansson, who was watching on from home after Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made a raft of changes, was thrilled.



He took to social media to post a video of him hailing Berardi's goal.



BERARDI SCORES, WE ARE ON THE PITCH!

Grande BERRA! ❤️❤️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/iCSCAbqwit — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) January 7, 2018



The Italian full-back, who has been operating as a left-back for much of the season for Leeds, is a popular figure amongst the club's fans.

Berardi's all action displays for the Whites mean he has been trusted by successive Leeds head coaches in recent years.



The defender has made 18 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, being sent off once.

