VIDEO: Rangers Star Acknowledges Time To Get Back To Work

Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso insists it is back to work for the Gers after they arrived in Florida.



Following an initial period off during the beginning of the Scottish winter break, the Gers have jetted to the United States where they will take part in the Florida Cup.











Their opening game of the tournament comes on 11th January when they play Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.



And Cardoso knows that Rangers are now getting back to the serious business of training as he posted a short video on social media and wrote: "Time to go back to work."



Time to go back to work 💪🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/ngeyILUK9M — Fábio Cardoso6 (@fcardoso04) January 7, 2018



The Portuguese defender will be hoping to clock up minutes and put in good performances during the Florida Cup.

Following the clash against Atletico Mineiro, Rangers take on another Brazilian club as they play Corinthians on 13th January.



Rangers headed into the winter break in good heart after playing out a 0-0 draw against rivals Celtic at Parkhead.



The Florida Cup trip will allow now permanent manager Graeme Murty to put in serious work on the training pitch with his charges and then practice in game situations.

