XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/01/2018 - 21:25 GMT

Virgil van Dijk Has This One Weakness – Netherlands Legend

 




Ruud Gullit feels that Liverpool new boy Virgil van Dijk can be guilty of being careless at times in defence, but has little doubt that if he focuses then he can be a top defender.

Liverpool have paid a world record fee for a defender of £75m to sign Van Dijk from Southampton and the centre-back scored on his debut in an FA Cup win over Everton on Friday night.




Reds fans are hoping that Van Dijk can tighten up a defence which has been prone to conceding soft goals for a number of years and Gullit knows they have a top player in the Dutchman.

But the Netherlands great conceded that Van Dijk can himself at times be careless.
 


"I think he is a very good defender, but he has one weakness: he is occasionally a little careless", Gullit said on Ziggo Sport.

"Then he thinks he is better than he is.

"If he stays 100 per cent focused and quiet and responds to the ball, then I think he's a top defender", he added.

Gullit worked with Van Dijk during his time as number two to former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat, getting a close up look at the former Celtic centre-back.

Van Dijk has been handed the number 4 shirt at Liverpool.
 