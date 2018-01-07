Virgil van Dijk Has This One Weakness – Netherlands Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Ruud Gullit feels that Liverpool new boy Virgil van Dijk can be guilty of being careless at times in defence, but has little doubt that if he focuses then he can be a top defender.



Liverpool have paid a world record fee for a defender of £75m to sign Van Dijk from Southampton and the centre-back scored on his debut in an FA Cup win over Everton on Friday night.











Reds fans are hoping that Van Dijk can tighten up a defence which has been prone to conceding soft goals for a number of years and Gullit knows they have a top player in the Dutchman.



But the Netherlands great conceded that Van Dijk can himself at times be careless.





"I think he is a very good defender, but he has one weakness: he is occasionally a little careless", Gullit said on Ziggo Sport.

"Then he thinks he is better than he is.



"If he stays 100 per cent focused and quiet and responds to the ball, then I think he's a top defender", he added.



Gullit worked with Van Dijk during his time as number two to former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat, getting a close up look at the former Celtic centre-back.



Van Dijk has been handed the number 4 shirt at Liverpool.

