06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/01/2018 - 18:40 GMT

Where Were They – Chris Sutton Savages Arsene Wenger's Team Selection As Arsenal Out of FA Cup

 




Chris Sutton has laid into Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the Gunners were dumped out of the FA Cup by manager-less Nottingham Forest.

Forest, led by interim boss Gary Brazil following the sacking of Mark Warburton, led 2-1 at the break at the City Ground and went on to complete a 4-2 victory, with not even an 84th minute sending off dampening the spirits of the hosts.




Wenger chose to rest a number of stars and named a bench full of youngsters, but he came undone as Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup.

Sutton, who admits he feels Wenger should have been sacked some time ago, cannot understand the Frenchman's approach as he feels Arsenal are not going to finish in the Premier League's top four.
 


The former Celtic striker said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Forest were absolutely brilliant and Arsenal were just embarrassed by them. I thought Wenger had to go a long time ago.

"They're not going to get in the top four so they should go for the cups.

"You have to have [Mesut] Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez on the bench. Where were they?" Sutton added.

Sutton also dismissed Nottingham Forest being given a penalty, which they scored from with five minutes left to make it 4-2.

"The penalty shouldn't have stood, but it wouldn't have mattered.

"It had no affect on the game and little impact on the result for Arsenal. It was an absolute disaster."

The exit is Arsenal's first in the third round since 1996.
 

 