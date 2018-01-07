Yes, Revenge And These Leeds Stars Earn Good Money – Newport Boss Hails Cup Shock

Follow @insidefutbol





Newport County boss Mike Flynn admits there was an element of revenge in his side putting Leeds United out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 win at Rodney Parade this afternoon and played down the importance of the Whites making changes to their side.



Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made a raft of changes to his side for the FA Cup clash, but saw his men take the lead in the ninth minute after a low, long-range shot from Gaetano Berardi.











But Newport were firmly in the game and eventually levelled when Conor Shaughnessy put into his own net with 14 minutes left.



The Welsh side then pushed hard for the winner and got it when Shawn McCoulsky jumped highest and powered a header past Andy Lonergan with a minute of normal time remaining.





Leeds had Samu Saiz sent off in injury time to complete a miserable afternoon and Flynn admits that Newport wanted revenge for a 5-1 loss at Elland Road in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

He also played down the importance of Leeds making changes.



Flynn told BBC Wales: "Definitely [a bit of revenge].



"It was 5-1 at Elland Road, but we played some really good football and we missed a lot of chances up there.



"We knew we could give them a game and that's what it was about.



"I know they made changes, but they are still quality players and they are still earning good money.



"They're coming down here and they brought on the likes of Saiz and [Liam] Cooper; they needed to bring them on and that's a compliment to my players", he added.

