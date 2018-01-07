XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/01/2018 - 14:19 GMT

Yes, Revenge And These Leeds Stars Earn Good Money – Newport Boss Hails Cup Shock

 




Newport County boss Mike Flynn admits there was an element of revenge in his side putting Leeds United out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 win at Rodney Parade this afternoon and played down the importance of the Whites making changes to their side.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made a raft of changes to his side for the FA Cup clash, but saw his men take the lead in the ninth minute after a low, long-range shot from Gaetano Berardi.




But Newport were firmly in the game and eventually levelled when Conor Shaughnessy put into his own net with 14 minutes left.

The Welsh side then pushed hard for the winner and got it when Shawn McCoulsky jumped highest and powered a header past Andy Lonergan with a minute of normal time remaining.
 


Leeds had Samu Saiz sent off in injury time to complete a miserable afternoon and Flynn admits that Newport wanted revenge for a 5-1 loss at Elland Road in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

He also played down the importance of Leeds making changes.

Flynn told BBC Wales: "Definitely [a bit of revenge].

"It was 5-1 at Elland Road, but we played some really good football and we missed a lot of chances up there.

"We knew we could give them a game and that's what it was about.

"I know they made changes, but they are still quality players and they are still earning good money.

"They're coming down here and they brought on the likes of Saiz and [Liam] Cooper; they needed to bring them on and that's a compliment to my players", he added.
 

 