XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/01/2018 - 09:00 GMT

AC Milan Refuse To Enter Race For Everton and Southampton Target Theo Walcott

 




AC Milan have rejected the chance to bid to sign Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who has been offered to a number of a Serie A clubs in the current transfer window.

Walcott has become a peripheral figure at Arsenal and despite Arsene Wenger wanting him to stay, the 28-year-old is believed to be angling for a move this month.




Southampton have made their interest in re-signing their former player this month known and even Sam Allardyce is alive to the idea of taking Walcott to Merseyside with Everton.

However, there has been considerable chatter around Walcott moving to Italy in the January transfer window and he has reportedly been offered to AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma.
 


An Italian intermediary has also been working on the forward’s behalf, but according to Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have pulled themselves out of the running.  

It has been claimed AC Milan have no interest in signing an attacking player this month and are looking around the market for midfield and defensive options.

The Serie A giants are also not keen on Walcott because of his high wage package, which is believed to be around £124,000 per week.

The 28-year-old has less than 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal.
 