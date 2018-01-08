AC Milan Refuse To Enter Race For Everton and Southampton Target Theo Walcott

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have rejected the chance to bid to sign Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who has been offered to a number of a Serie A clubs in the current transfer window.



Walcott has become a peripheral figure at Arsenal and despite Arsene Wenger wanting him to stay, the 28-year-old is believed to be angling for a move this month.











Southampton have made their interest in re-signing their former player this month known and even Sam Allardyce is alive to the idea of taking Walcott to Merseyside with Everton.



However, there has been considerable chatter around Walcott moving to Italy in the January transfer window and he has reportedly been offered to AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma.





An Italian intermediary has also been working on the forward’s behalf, but according to Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have pulled themselves out of the running.

It has been claimed AC Milan have no interest in signing an attacking player this month and are looking around the market for midfield and defensive options.



The Serie A giants are also not keen on Walcott because of his high wage package, which is believed to be around £124,000 per week.



The 28-year-old has less than 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal.

