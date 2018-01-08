Arsenal and Manchester City Make Contact For Jonny Evans, Arsene Wenger Seriously Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester City have made contact with West Brom to explore a deal to sign centre-back Jonny Evans.



The former Manchester United man has been linked with both the Gunners and the Citizens before, but the Baggies fought hard last summer to make sure he stayed put at the Hawthorns.











According to the BBC, the pair have come back to the table, with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger especially keen to sign the Northern Ireland international defender.



Wenger is ready to go up to £25m for Evans, along with allowing full-back Mathieu Debuchy to move to West Brom as part of the deal.





Evans prefers to stay in the north west, where he still lives, in what could be a boost for Manchester City's hopes of signing him.

It is claimed though that given Arsenal's stature, Evans will not be deaf to Wenger's approach.



West Brom are battling to survive in the Premier League and boss Alan Pardew will not doubt mull whether selling Evans is the best course to take, even if it provides money to invest elsewhere in his side.

