Celtic Star Goes On Trial At Italian Club

Celtic talent Liam Henderson is on trial at Italian side Bari.



The Italian outfit have just returned to training following their winter break and new faces are amongst the group, one of which is Scottish midfielder Henderson.











According to Sky Italia, Henderson is on trial with the Serie B side, who are keen to assess his ability.



The 21-year-old is under contract to Scottish champions Celtic, but has had loan spells away from the Bhoys in Norway with Rosenborg and in his native Scotland with Hibernian.





Bari are keen to take a look at Henderson before making any decision over a potential approach to sign him.

Henderson has made just one appearance, in the Scottish Premiership, for Celtic in the current campaign, clocking up 23 minutes of football.



His deal with Brendan Rodgers' side is due to expire this coming summer and it remains to be seen whether he can win favour at Bari.



He has also been linked with Preston North End, Hibernian and Ostersunds.

