XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/01/2018 - 11:03 GMT

FA Confirm Leeds United’s Samu Saiz Sent Off For Spitting, Six-Game Ban Looms

 




The Football Association has confirmed that Leeds United forward Samu Saiz will be subject to an automatic six-match ban following his sending off at Newport County on Sunday.

Saiz was shown a red card in injury time of the FA Cup third round encounter at Rodney Parade, which Leeds lost 2-1 to the League Two side.




It was confirmed after the match that Saiz had seen red for spitting at an opposing player and the Football Association has now confirmed his sending off was for spitting.

As such, an automatic six-game ban will now kick in for the Spaniard.
 


Leeds however do still have the option to appeal against Saiz's red card and the Whites are sure to weigh up whether to do so.

Saiz has been a key man for the Yorkshire giants in the current campaign, having arrived from Spanish second tier side Huesca in the summer transfer window.

If the ban stands, Leeds will be without Saiz for a chunk of key games.
 