FA Confirm Leeds United’s Samu Saiz Sent Off For Spitting, Six-Game Ban Looms

The Football Association has confirmed that Leeds United forward Samu Saiz will be subject to an automatic six-match ban following his sending off at Newport County on Sunday.



Saiz was shown a red card in injury time of the FA Cup third round encounter at Rodney Parade, which Leeds lost 2-1 to the League Two side.











It was confirmed after the match that Saiz had seen red for spitting at an opposing player and the Football Association has now confirmed his sending off was for spitting.



As such, an automatic six-game ban will now kick in for the Spaniard.





Leeds however do still have the option to appeal against Saiz's red card and the Whites are sure to weigh up whether to do so.

Saiz has been a key man for the Yorkshire giants in the current campaign, having arrived from Spanish second tier side Huesca in the summer transfer window.



If the ban stands, Leeds will be without Saiz for a chunk of key games.

