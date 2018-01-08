Gladbach Sporting Director Shuts Door On Arsenal and Tottenham Target Leaving

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach have slammed the door shut on a potential departure for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Jannik Vestergaard in this month's transfer window.



The 25-year-old defender has won praise for his performances at Borussia-Park and his exploits have not gone unnoticed with interest coming from the Premier League.











But Gladbach are not prepared to consider selling Vestergaard in the current transfer window and have set their face against doing so, believing they have no reason to cash in now.



The Bundesliga club's sporting director Max Eberl told German daily Bild: "There is absolutely no reason for us to let Jannik go."





Gladbach are in a strong position to resist his departure and have Vestergaard locked down on a contract until the summer of 2021.

The centre-back joined Gladbach from fellow Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen in 2016; he started his career in the youth ranks at Brondby, but first played senior football for Hoffenheim.



Vestergaard has won 15 caps at international level for Denmark.

