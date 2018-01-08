I Knew About FA Cup – Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth Sees Big Chance For Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has explained that everyone knows about the FA Cup in Argentina, with his compatriots Ricardo Villa and Osvaldo Ardiles winning the tournament with Spurs.



The north London club, who signed Foyth from Estudiantes last summer, beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.











A brace from Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen’s goal enabled Tottenham to see off the League One club and progress to the next round of the domestic tournament.



And Foyth, who stated that the FA Cup is a well-known tournament in Argentina, said that he is aware of the success of Villa and Ardiles in the tournament; the Argentine duo won the FA Cup with Spurs in 1981.





“Everyone knows about the FA Cup in Argentina”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“Obviously Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa were successful in the competition many years ago but even with my generation – I knew about the FA Cup when I was in Argentina.



“It’s a good tournament.



“It’s really nice and it’s a big chance for Tottenham because we want to win every game and go to the next round.”



Foyth, who has represented Arsenal up to Under-20 level, has thus far made four appearances in all competitions for Tottenham.



However, the 19-year-old is yet to make play in the Premier League for Spurs.

