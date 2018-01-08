XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/01/2018 - 16:59 GMT

I Knew About FA Cup – Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth Sees Big Chance For Spurs

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has explained that everyone knows about the FA Cup in Argentina, with his compatriots Ricardo Villa and Osvaldo Ardiles winning the tournament with Spurs.

The north London club, who signed Foyth from Estudiantes last summer, beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.




A brace from Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen’s goal enabled Tottenham to see off the League One club and progress to the next round of the domestic tournament.

And Foyth, who stated that the FA Cup is a well-known tournament in Argentina, said that he is aware of the success of Villa and Ardiles in the tournament; the Argentine duo won the FA Cup with Spurs in 1981.
 


“Everyone knows about the FA Cup in Argentina”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“Obviously Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa were successful in the competition many years ago but even with my generation – I knew about the FA Cup when I was in Argentina.

“It’s a good tournament.

“It’s really nice and it’s a big chance for Tottenham because we want to win every game and go to the next round.”

Foyth, who has represented Arsenal up to Under-20 level, has thus far made four appearances in all competitions for Tottenham.

However, the 19-year-old is yet to make play in the Premier League for Spurs.
 