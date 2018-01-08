I Won’t Do It Again – Leeds United’s Samu Saiz Accepts FA Spitting Charge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Samu Saiz has accepted a six-match Football Association ban for spitting at a Newport County player, apologised and vowed never to repeat the mistake.



Saiz was sent off in injury time at Rodney Parade as Leeds went down to a 2-1 defeat against Newport to exit the FA Cup in the third round on Sunday.











He was judged to have spat at an opposing player and the FA confirmed on Monday morning that he was being issued with a six-match automatic ban.



Leeds and Saiz could have appealed the punishment and argued his innocence, but the Spaniard has accepted he did spit and insists he will learn from his mistake and not do it again.





" I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to the players, staff and supporters of Leeds United for my behaviour in yesterday’s game at Newport County AFC", Saiz said in a statement.

"I would also like to apologise to Newport County AFC and Robbie Willmott for my actions.



"I accept the punishment handed to me by The FA.



"My actions are inexcusable, I give my word to all those connected to Leeds United Football Club that I will learn from this situation and never repeat it.



"I am grateful for the support I receive from our fans and I understand that I am a role model to the next generation of Leeds supporters, I will ensure that my behaviour moving forward reflects that."



Saiz has been a popular figure at Leeds since he arrived at the club in the summer from Spanish side Huesca, but the Whites will now be without his services for the next six games in what is a big blow for head coach Thomas Christiansen.

