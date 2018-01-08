Jamie Murphy Is Now More Polished Article – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Excited

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty feels Rangers have got a polished article in Jamie Murphy, with the Gers boss insisting that they will give him a stage on which to shine.



The Scottish giants signed the winger from Premier League club Brighton on an initial loan deal until the end of the season on Sunday; the move will become permanent next summer.











Murphy played a vital role in helping Brighton gain promotion to the Premier League last season, but he managed just four league appearances for the Seagulls in the present campaign.



And Murty, who explained that he thinks Murphy will bring an added dimension to his Rangers team, thinks the Scottish giants will provide the 28-year-old with a perfect stage to shine.





“Hopefully he can come in and hit the ground running because if he does he’s a definite asset for us and we need to find a way to get the best out of him”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“I think bringing him in brings a different dimension to the team and I’m really excited about that.



“Speaking to people who know him, they speak well of his level head and his inclusion within the group.



“He was a contributing factor to Brighton going up, but I think he’s a more mature guy now.”



Murty went on to add that he thinks Murphy returning to Scotland with Rangers will also boost the former Motherwell boy’s chances of representing his country, while he is confident the Gers are getting a more polished player.



“He’s still exciting and he’s still got pace, he’s still got the ability to beat a man and deliver an end product in the final third, but he’s not a boy anymore”, Murty continued.



“He’s now a man ready to shoulder a man’s burden in the team hopefully, and we’re really excited to get this more polished article and give him a stage that’s ready for him to shine on.



“I don’t see any reason why he can’t attract national interest at the full level because I’m sure that’s one of the reason he’s come back, to be in their mindset and hopefully help us push on.”



Murphy, who is yet to earn a senior cap for Scotland, could make his competitive debut for Rangers when they play Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup on 21st December.

