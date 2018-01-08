Juventus Plan To Pounce If Manchester United Can’t Close Mesut Ozil Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are preparing to make a move for Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil, who has also been linked with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.



Ozil’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season and with only a matter of months left to run on his deal, the German looks unlikely to sign fresh terms with the north London side.











Manchester United have been linked with being interested in snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer, but there have also been suggestions that a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards this month too.



Mourinho is a fan of the player with whom he worked with at Real Madrid and even wrote the forward for the Germany international’s autobiography.





However, Arsene Wenger is reluctant to see Ozil join Manchester United and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Italian giants Juventus are keeping close tabs on the German.

The Bianconeri are aware that Ozil’s connection with Mourinho has given Manchester United the upper hand in the transfer saga, but the club are closely following the situation in England.



Should a switch to Manchester United fail to materialise, the Italian champions are ready to jump in and look to lure him away to Turin.



However, it is unclear whether they are willing to wait until the summer or could make an aggressive move in the January window.

