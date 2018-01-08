XRegister
08/01/2018 - 14:57 GMT

Leeds United Hopeful About Defender Undergoing Medical Within 24 Hours

 




Leeds United are hopeful about Laurens De Bock undergoing a medical at Thorp Arch in the next 24 hours, it has been claimed.

The Whites have been heavily linked with the Club Brugge left-back and it seems the Championship outfit have won the race for De Bock, who was also on the radar of several clubs, including Hamburg.




The 25-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with Leeds, and it is likely that the Yorkshire giants have settled on a fee with Club Brugge.

It is believed that De Bock is on the verge of becoming Leeds’ latest signing in the winter transfer window, with the club hopeful about the Belgian having his medical by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Club Brugge are already on the lookout for a new left-back to replace De Bock, who is expected to sing a four-and-a-half-year deal with Leeds.

De Bock, who joined Club Brugge from KSC Lokeren in 2013, has made eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Leeds signed Finnish defender Aapo Halme from HJK Helsinki last Wednesday before announcing that they have agreed a fee with Gamba Osaka for the transfer of Japanese International midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.
 