06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/01/2018 - 11:09 GMT

Leeds United Poised To See Off Hamburg For Defender, Medical Scheduled

 




Leeds United are due to hand a medical to Laurens De Bock after beating off interest from several clubs, including Hamburg, for the left-back.

The Whites have been in the hunt for a natural left-back in this month's transfer window and have zeroed in on Club Brugge's De Bock.




Personal terms have already been agreed with the 25-year-old, however Leeds still had work to do to thrash out a fee with Club Brugge and beat off other clubs battling for the defender's signature.

They now look to have done so as, according to BBC West Yorkshire Sport, De Bock is due to have a medical with the Whites.
 


If De Bock comes through the medical checks without issue, Leeds will hand him a four-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road.

Club Brugge signalled on Monday morning that De Bock was close to an exit by moving to replace him with another left-back.

It remains to be seen how quickly Leeds can complete the deal.
 