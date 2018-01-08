XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/01/2018 - 10:56 GMT

Leeds United Set To Receive Work Permit For Japan International

 




Leeds United are set to obtain a work permit for Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, but are still expected to loan him to Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa.

The Whites have swooped to snap up the young midfielder and he had been pencilled in for an instant loan as a work permit was thought unlikely to be granted by the Football Association.




Spanish side Cultural Leonesa, with whom Leeds have links, were lined up to take Ideguchi for the remainder of the season.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Japan schemer is likely to be handed a work permit, meaning theoretically he could turn out for Leeds in the current campaign.
 


However, it is claimed Ideguchi is still set to head to Spain on loan.

Leeds will be hoping a spell in Spanish football is a good introduction to life in Europe for the Japan star as he aims to hit the ground running at Elland Road in the summer.

Cultural Leonesa are battling to survive in the Segunda Division and will welcome Ideguchi with open arms.
 