Leeds United Set To Receive Work Permit For Japan International

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to obtain a work permit for Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, but are still expected to loan him to Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa.



The Whites have swooped to snap up the young midfielder and he had been pencilled in for an instant loan as a work permit was thought unlikely to be granted by the Football Association.











Spanish side Cultural Leonesa, with whom Leeds have links, were lined up to take Ideguchi for the remainder of the season.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Japan schemer is likely to be handed a work permit, meaning theoretically he could turn out for Leeds in the current campaign.





However, it is claimed Ideguchi is still set to head to Spain on loan.

Leeds will be hoping a spell in Spanish football is a good introduction to life in Europe for the Japan star as he aims to hit the ground running at Elland Road in the summer.



Cultural Leonesa are battling to survive in the Segunda Division and will welcome Ideguchi with open arms.

