Liverpool Get West Brom, Spurs Draw Newport – FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been conducted with a number of mouth-watering ties in prospect as teams battle to get one step closer to Wembley.



Liverpool edged out neighbours Everton at Anfield in their third round tie and the reward for Jurgen Klopp's men is a fourth round meeting with Alan Pardew's West Brom at Anfield.











Tottenham Hotspur eased past AFC Wimbledon and as a result will take on Newport County at Rodney Parade, the League Two side having beaten Leeds United on Sunday.



Antonio Conte's Chelsea face a replay against Norwich City to book their fourth round place, but know if they can see off the Canaries then they will take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

