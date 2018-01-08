Liverpool Get West Brom, Spurs Draw Newport – FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been conducted with a number of mouth-watering ties in prospect as teams battle to get one step closer to Wembley.
Liverpool edged out neighbours Everton at Anfield in their third round tie and the reward for Jurgen Klopp's men is a fourth round meeting with Alan Pardew's West Brom at Anfield.
Tottenham Hotspur eased past AFC Wimbledon and as a result will take on Newport County at Rodney Parade, the League Two side having beaten Leeds United on Sunday.
Antonio Conte's Chelsea face a replay against Norwich City to book their fourth round place, but know if they can see off the Canaries then they will take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.
Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United play the lowest ranked side left in the competition in the shape of Yeovil Town in an away tie.
Manchester City are handed a tie against Cardiff or Mansfield, while an all Premier League tie is Southampton against Watford.
Meanwhile, Millwall host Rochdale, with Nottingham Forest's reward for beating Arsenal a trip to fellow Championship side Hull City.
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
Liverpool vs West Brom
Peterborough United vs Fleetwood Town/Leicester City
Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City
Notts County vs Wolves/Swansea City
Yeovil Town vs Manchester United
Carlisle/Sheffield Wednesday vs Stevenage/Reading
Cardiff/Mansfield vs Manchester City
MK Dons vs Coventry City
Millwall vs Rochdale
Southampton vs Watford
Middlesbrough vs Brighton/Crystal Palace
Bournemouth/Wigan vs Shrewsbury/West Ham
Hull City vs Nottingham Forest
Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich/Chelsea vs Newcastle
Sheffield United vs Preston North End