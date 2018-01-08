Newport Star Samu Saiz Spat At Insists Leeds Star Is One of His Favourites

Follow @insidefutbol





Newport County winger Robbie Willmott insists he is happy to wish Leeds United star Samu Saiz all the best despite the Spaniard spitting at him.



The Leeds star was sent off for spitting at Willmott in the Whites' 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Rodney Parade against Newport on Sunday.











Saiz was slapped with a six-match ban by the Football Association and chose not to appeal, instead issuing an apology to Willmott and promising not to repeat the incident again.



The Newport man has accepted the apology and said he hopes Leeds will get promoted.





Willmott also admits Saiz is one of his favourite players in the Championship.

"He's actually one of my favourite players in the Championship", Willmott told BBC Wales.



"I think it was just a heat of the moment thing… he just went a little bit over the top.



"I wish him and Leeds all the best for the rest of the season and I hope they do get promoted", he added.



With a third round exit from the FA Cup, Leeds will now focus fully on trying to earn promotion to the Premier League, having not played in the top flight since 2004.



They will have to cope without Saiz for their next six games however.

