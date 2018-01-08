Rangers Goalkeeper Picks Manchester United Legend As Footballing Hero

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Aidan McAdams has revealed that Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar was his footballing hero while growing up.



The ex-Dutch international, who was signed by the Red Devils from Fulham in 2005, helped the English giants to win four Premier League titles, one Champions League and two League Cups amongst other honours.











Van Der Sar represented the Netherlands national team with aplomb too; he is the second-most capped Dutch player with 130 appearances to his name.



And McAdams explained that he always looked up to the custodian, who was a captain at both club and country level.





“I would have to say Edwin van der Sar”, the young Gers goalkeeper told Rangers TV, when asked who was his footballing hero.

“He played for Manchester United and Juventus and was a Dutch international as well.



“I’ve always looked up to him because he played so many games at such a high level.



“He was the captain for both club and country, that’s what you need to aspire.”



McAdams, who joined Rangers from Celtic’s academy last summer, then went on to discuss his strengths and areas of his games which need improvements.



“My strength is distribution”, he said.



“I need to make sure I organise my back four more and become more dominant in the air.”



McAdams, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, is contracted with the club until 2020.



On the international front, he has represented Scotland up to Under-19 level.

