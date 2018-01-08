This Celtic Legend Inspires Me Most – Hoops Skipper Scott Brown

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has revealed that Hoops legend John Clark inspires him the most.



The former defender turned out for Celtic between 1958 and 1971 and helped the club to win a European Cup, now rechristened the Champions League, three league titles, three Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups.











And Brown explained that he is most inspired by Clark, who has worked as the kit man at Celtic Park.



“Who inspires me is John Clark”, he told Celtic TV.





“He was at the club for so many years, he still comes in day in and day out.

“He talks to the lads and what he has done for the club is fantastic.”



Brown then went on to say that his footballing idol was ex-Italy star Roberto Baggio.



The former forward, who turned out for Juventus, AC Milan and Inter amongst other clubs, netted 27 times in 56 games for the Italian national team.



“My footballing idol was Roberto Baggio”, he continued.



“I used to watch the Gazzetta Italia on Channel 4.”



Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007, with the midfielder insisting that he comes to the club every day with a smile on his face.



“The best thing about Celtic is I come in every day with a smile on my face because I enjoy my work”, he added.



Brown has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, providing an assist.

