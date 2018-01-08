West Ham Interested In Belgian Midfielder But Set To Face Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are interested in signing Leander Dendoncker, but the player is unlikely to leave Anderlecht in the winter transfer window.



The 22-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Anderlecht last summer, with Manchester United believed to be interested, but the Belgian giants managed to hold on to him.











However, at the start of the January window his future has again come under the scanner and it has been claimed that he is receiving fresh interest from the Premier League.



According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, West Ham have shown an interest in taking the Belgium international midfielder and are set to make an offer to Anderlecht.





The Hammers are in the market for a defensive midfielder and David Moyes has identified the young Belgian as a man who could improve the quality of his squad in the January window.

It is understood Anderlecht have promised the player that they will allow him to leave if they receive a good offer, but it has been suggested that a January move is unlikely.



The Belgian giants are keen to hold on to him until the end of the season and are expected to be more receptive to offers next summer.



Anderlecht are also undergoing a regime change at board level and while businessman Marc Coucke will only take charge in March, he is expected to have the final say on Dendoncker’s future.

