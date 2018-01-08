Wolves Face Serie A Opposition For Attacking Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers target Andrea Pinamonti is also on the radar of Serie A side Chievo Verona, it has been claimed.



Wolves, who signed Valencia striker Rafa Mir last week, have also been linked with making a move for Inter’s Pinamonti.











The 18-year-old is a product of the Nerazzurri’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club in a Europa League match against Sparta Prague in December 2016.



The young striker has since made four appearances for Inter, with one of those coming in the present campaign when he faced Pordenone in a Coppa Italia game last month.





Besides Wolves, Cagliari and Sassuolo have also been linked with Pinamonti, whose present contract with Inter runs until 2021.

And according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, Chievo are in the hunt for the teenager’s signature as well.



Pinamonti, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, has turned out for Italy up to Under-19 level.



It remains to be seen if Championship leaders Wolves manage to tempt the starlet to the Molineux amidst interest from several Italian sides.

