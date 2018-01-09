AC Milan Sporting Director Dashes Everton’s Andre Silva Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has insisted that Everton target Andre Silva will not be leaving the club in January.



The striker, who joined AC Milan from FC Porto last summer, is yet to score a league goal for the Italian giants.











Silva has thus far tasted just 537 minutes of action in Serie A over 12 matches, with the Portuguese international managing to start only four league matches for the Rossoneri.



Everton have been linked with making a move for Silva, whose eight goals for AC Milan have all come in the Europa League, this month.





But Mirabelli admitted that although Silva is going through a difficult moment, AC Milan have full faith in the 22-year-old.

He further added that AC Milan are confident about Silva staying put at San Siro for a long time.



"I know that Andre Silva is going through a difficult time, but he is a very important player for us”, Mirabelli was quoted as saying by Portuguese daily O Jogo.



“We have a special affection for him, he has a lot of talent and we want him to stay with us.



"Of course he's going to be [with us] in January and I'm sure he'll be with us for many, many years."



It remains to be seen if Everton still try to lure Silva to Goodison Park, with the Toffees already snapping up Cenk Tosun from Besiktas in this transfer window.

