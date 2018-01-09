Arsene Wenger Strikes Realistic Note On Battling Man City For Jonny Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has indicated that Arsenal will lose the race for Jonny Evans to Manchester City if the decision comes down to the finances.



Evans was linked with a move to Manchester City and Arsenal last summer, but West Brom managed to convince the former Manchester United defender to continue at the Hawthorns.











The Northern Ireland international’s future has again come under the scanner in the winter window and Arsenal are believed to have again enquired about the possibility of signing him.



However, Wenger refused to provide any more details and insisted that he doesn’t want to talk unless any agreement is reached.





Asked about interest in Evans, the Frenchman said in a press conference: “Nothing to say.

“As long as we have no agreement, I believe the best is not to talk.”



Manchester City are again keen on taking Evans to the Etihad as well and Wenger conceded that if the decision is made with a financial point of view, Arsenal can’t compete with Pep Guardiola’s side.



He said: “I don’t know what Manchester City want.



“But we know that if the decision comes down to the financial point of view, we’ll be second best to Manchester City.”

