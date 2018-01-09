At First I Wanted Younger Assistant Manager Like Myself – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed that while he was initially tempted to bring in a young assistant manager, he feels the inclusion of Jimmy Nicholl will balance the management team at Ibrox.



The Gers named Nicholl as the club’s new assistant manager last week as the 61-year-old returned to his former stomping ground.











Nicholl, who had two spells at Rangers as a player, is experienced in the management side of the game as well.



The former defender has had managerial stints at Millwall, Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath, while he has served as an assistant boss at Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibernian amongst other clubs.





And Murty, who stated that he was initially keen to bring in a young assistant, however thinks Nicholl will create the right blend in the managerial team at Rangers.

“I think there is a school of thought that everyone should be singing from the same hymn sheet and obviously I was tempted to go for a younger person, a bit like myself”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked about the appointment of Nicholl.



“But when you actually balance the team up, the management team, we need someone with a cooler head.



“[We need] someone who has a bit of experience and can give me a bit of advice and calm me down because I’ve been known to run quite hot.



“[It’s good to have] another sets of eyes which sees things in a completely different way and hopefully this is the right blend to take us forward.”



Rangers are currently in Florida for some warm weather training, with the Gers scheduled to take on Fraserburgh in a Scottish Cup game after the winter break on 21st January.

