XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2018 - 21:38 GMT

Celtic Lucky To Be Led By Scott Brown Says Bhoys Star

 




Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has expressed his admiration for veteran midfielder Scott Brown and insists he is trying to learn all he can from the Bhoys skipper.

24-year-old McGregor, who was promoted to senior level in 2013 has shared the responsibilities in the middle of the pitch with Brown on a number of occasions over the last few years.




And with what he has seen from his skipper while playing alongside him, the Scotland international believes that Brown will leave his own legacy when he retires from football.

Describing the former Hibernian player as one of the best captains Celtic have ever produced, McGregor said that he and his team-mates are lucky to be led by him.
 


“Broony is probably one of the best captains Celtic has ever had, and we’re lucky to be led by him”, McGregor told his club's official website.  

“You don’t meet a lot of people in football who are as good as Broony is.

"I’m trying to take as much as I can from what he does on and off the pitch.

"If you're lucky enough to be part of that then you have to learn from it.

"It would be a shame not to learn from him.

"I’m trying to take as much as I can from what Broony does on and off the pitch."

The Celtic academy recruit also admitted that when Brown finally hangs up his boots he will try to continue the standards which the veteran midfielder has set for the youngsters.

“I can say from experience that, having watched him and tried to take on everything he does, then once he goes, hopefully I’ll be the next one to try to set the standards he set for us as young players."
 