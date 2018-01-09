Celtic Lucky To Be Led By Scott Brown Says Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has expressed his admiration for veteran midfielder Scott Brown and insists he is trying to learn all he can from the Bhoys skipper.



24-year-old McGregor, who was promoted to senior level in 2013 has shared the responsibilities in the middle of the pitch with Brown on a number of occasions over the last few years.











And with what he has seen from his skipper while playing alongside him, the Scotland international believes that Brown will leave his own legacy when he retires from football.



Describing the former Hibernian player as one of the best captains Celtic have ever produced, McGregor said that he and his team-mates are lucky to be led by him.





“Broony is probably one of the best captains Celtic has ever had, and we’re lucky to be led by him”, McGregor told his club's official website.

“You don’t meet a lot of people in football who are as good as Broony is.



"I’m trying to take as much as I can from what he does on and off the pitch.



"If you're lucky enough to be part of that then you have to learn from it.



"It would be a shame not to learn from him.



"I’m trying to take as much as I can from what Broony does on and off the pitch."



The Celtic academy recruit also admitted that when Brown finally hangs up his boots he will try to continue the standards which the veteran midfielder has set for the youngsters.



“I can say from experience that, having watched him and tried to take on everything he does, then once he goes, hopefully I’ll be the next one to try to set the standards he set for us as young players."

