06 October 2016

09/01/2018 - 14:36 GMT

Celtic Mull Move For DR Congo International

 




Celtic are interested in signing Newcastle United central defender Chancel Mbemba in the January transfer window, but Brendan Rodgers is yet to make a final decision on whether to chase the DR Congo international.

Reinforcing their defence has been Celtic’s priority in the January transfer window and they have already brought in a centre-back in Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig this winter.




However, the club are still in the market for more defenders and according to Congolese outlet Foot RDC, the club are considering signing Newcastle’s Mbemba this month.

The 23-year-old centre-back has not been a regular in Rafael Benitez’s side this season and has made seven Premier League appearances in the starting eleven.
 


The Congolese wants to play regular football and Celtic are closely taking a look at the possibility of signing the centre-back to further strengthen their defensive options.  

However, Celtic boss Rodgers is yet to take a final call and he could assess other options before deciding on whether to make a move for Mbemba this month.

It has been claimed that his former club Anderlecht is also interested in signing the defender, who left them for Newcastle in the summer of 2015.

Mbemba still has more than two years left to run on his deal with the Magpies.
 