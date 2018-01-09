XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2018 - 11:51 GMT

Chelsea Ready To Agree To Loan Out Talent But Only On This Condition

 




Chelsea are ready to green light a loan move away from the club for Charly Musonda – but only on the condition he joins an English side. 

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder expressed his frustration at lack of game time at Chelsea earlier in the season and has been keen to get more minutes under his belt.




He had a successful loan stint in Spain with Real Betis and the Spanish outfit have again been keen on signing him in the winter transfer window – but Chelsea have other plans.

While Antonio Conte has said that due to a lack of depth in his squad, he cannot afford to loan out any of his players, Chelsea are believed to be interested in farming out Musonda again.
 


However, the Blues are unlikely to sanction a move to Spain as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League champions want Musonda to join an English club.  

Chelsea are keen to see Musonda perform at the highest level in England and will agree to a loan move if an English club, preferably from the Premier League, want to sign him.

Musonda has only played 26 minutes of Premier League football this season and was last part of a Chelsea matchday squad in the league on 12th December.

He has a contract until 2022 with the Blues.
 