Cruz Azul Sporting Director Opens Up On Carlos Pena Loan Agreement

Mexican side Cruz Azul have revealed they have a purchase option included in the loan agreement with Rangers for midfielder Carlos Pena.



Pena only joined Scottish giants Rangers last summer, but struggled to make his mark at Ibrox and has now returned to familiar climes on a year-long loan agreement.











Rangers say that Cruz Azul will shoulder all of Pena's wages, but the Mexican side's sporting director Eduardo de la Torre played down the size of the figures involved in the deal.



"Regarding the salary, the official figures are far from what you have said", De La Torre told a press conference.





And he confirmed if Pena does impress then Cruz Azul can activate a purchase option to keep him permanently .

"Carlos comes for a year on loan.



"We took reference of the conditions that Rangers had and we do have a [purchase] option at the end of the year."



Pena will reunite with former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha at Cruz Azul, with the Portuguese being sacked by the Gers earlier this season due to the side's inconsistent form.



Caixinha will look for Pena to rediscover his best form in the familiar surroundings of Mexican football.

