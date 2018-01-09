XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2018 - 22:38 GMT

Crystal Palace Make Play For Fiorentina Striker Khouma Babacar

 




Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson wants to make additions to his squad in this month's transfer window and his focus has been drawn towards Serie A.




According to Sky Italia, Crystal Palace have made a move to sign Babacar and their proposal is set to be studied closely by Fiorentina.

Babacar had options to move to the Premier League last summer, but knocked them back in favour of remaining in Italy.
 


But the situation could be different for the Senegalese this month.

Babacar is not a first choice option at Fiorentina and could decide the time has come to quit La Viola in search of a new adventure in England.

He has mainly been used from the bench so far this season and has only played 366 minutes of Serie A football.

But Palace will first have to come to an agreement over a transfer fee with the Serie A club to push a deal forward.
 