Crystal Palace Make Play For Fiorentina Striker Khouma Babacar

Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar.



Eagles boss Roy Hodgson wants to make additions to his squad in this month's transfer window and his focus has been drawn towards Serie A.











According to Sky Italia, Crystal Palace have made a move to sign Babacar and their proposal is set to be studied closely by Fiorentina.



Babacar had options to move to the Premier League last summer, but knocked them back in favour of remaining in Italy.





But the situation could be different for the Senegalese this month .

Babacar is not a first choice option at Fiorentina and could decide the time has come to quit La Viola in search of a new adventure in England.



He has mainly been used from the bench so far this season and has only played 366 minutes of Serie A football.



But Palace will first have to come to an agreement over a transfer fee with the Serie A club to push a deal forward.

