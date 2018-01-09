Davy Klaassen’s Agent Comments On Everton Exit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Davy Klaassen’s agent has insisted that Everton have not said anything about offloading his client in this month’s transfer window.



Everton signed the Dutch midfielder from Ajax last summer, but the 24-year-old has struggled to settle down in England and has not been part of a league squad since October.











Sam Allardyce has reportedly identified him as one of the players he wants to let go and there are claims that Everton are prepared to offload Klaassen in the winter transfer window.



However, Soren Lerby, the midfielder’s agent, insisted that he has not heard anything from the club with regards to his client’s uncertain future at Goodison Park.





And he stressed that despite being on the fringes at Everton, the Dutchman remains determined to prove his worth to the Merseyside club.

“I have not heard anything from the club management”, Lerby told the Algemeen Dagblad.



“Of course Davy is not satisfied with his role, but he wants to fight for his chance.”



Only four of the midfielder’s 13 appearances for Everton this season came in the Premier League.



He penned a five-year contract with Everton last summer.

