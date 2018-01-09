XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2018 - 13:32 GMT

Davy Klaassen’s Agent Comments On Everton Exit Talk

 




Davy Klaassen’s agent has insisted that Everton have not said anything about offloading his client in this month’s transfer window.

Everton signed the Dutch midfielder from Ajax last summer, but the 24-year-old has struggled to settle down in England and has not been part of a league squad since October.




Sam Allardyce has reportedly identified him as one of the players he wants to let go and there are claims that Everton are prepared to offload Klaassen in the winter transfer window.

However, Soren Lerby, the midfielder’s agent, insisted that he has not heard anything from the club with regards to his client’s uncertain future at Goodison Park.
 


And he stressed that despite being on the fringes at Everton, the Dutchman remains determined to prove his worth to the Merseyside club.  

“I have not heard anything from the club management”, Lerby told the Algemeen Dagblad.

“Of course Davy is not satisfied with his role, but he wants to fight for his chance.”

Only four of the midfielder’s 13 appearances for Everton this season came in the Premier League.

He penned a five-year contract with Everton last summer.
 