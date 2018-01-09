I Can Kick On Here – Celtic Striker Nadir Ciftci Seals Motherwell Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell have confirmed the arrival of striker Nadir Ciftci from Celtic on a loan deal.



Ciftci had been on loan in England with League One side Plymouth Argyle, but the Turkish striker struggled to make an impact at Home Park and is now heading back north of the border to Fir Park.











The 25-year-old joined Celtic in 2015 from Dundee United and penned a contract running until 2019.



In recent years he has been on loan spells in Turkey, Poland and England due to finding playing time at Paradise tough to come by.





He has linked up with Motherwell on a loan agreement running until the end of the season .

Motherwell have handed Ciftci the number 23 shirt and land a man they had come close to capturing on two prior occasions.



Ciftci is delighted to have made the move to Fir Park and says he already feels at home at the club, where he feels he can kick on.



He told the club's official site: "My first impressions have been really good.



"It feels like home. It gives me a good feeling already.



"I obviously know the league and the teams.



"I’ve played a lot of times against Motherwell as well so it will be a good place to kick on", the striker added.

