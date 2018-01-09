I Don’t Care About Stoke – Former Leeds Star Rages At Excuses Following Whites FA Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan says Leeds United cannot look to other clubs, such as Stoke City, suffering FA Cup upsets as an excuse for their own failure at Newport County.



Premier League side Stoke were put out of the FA Cup by League Two club Coventry City and the result ultimately cost manager Mark Hughes his job in charge of the Potters.











Stoke were second best for the majority of the encounter against Mark Robins' men.



Some have pointed to Stoke's FA Cup exit to show that results such as Leeds losing at another League Two club are possible and can happen.





But such a view makes former Leeds star Whelan angry as he believes that the Whites should have made absolutely sure that they would not suffer an upset .

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "Don't worry about other teams, worry about yourself. I don't care about Stoke!



"I worry about us. Let's not be one [of these teams suffering upsets].



"And we are now – again.



"Who cares about Stoke?!



"It shouldn't be an excuse that, other teams going out to lesser clubs. Just don't let it happen to us."



Whelan turned out for Stoke's conquerors Coventry after leaving Leeds in 1995, with then Sky Blues boss Ron Atkinson shelling out £2m for his services..



Newport have been drawn to host Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Coventry have been handed a trip to League One outfit MK Dons.

