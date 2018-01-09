Juventus Into Pole Position For Liverpool and Newcastle Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are in pole position to secure the signature of Emerson Palmieri, who is also a Liverpool and Newcastle United target.



The 23-year-old defender recently returned to action after recovering from a serious knee injury, but has struggled to reestablish himself in the Roma team this season.











There are suggestions Roma are prepared to listen to offers and he has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in Italy and England.



Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him since last summer and Newcastle have also reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing the defender from Roma.





Serie A giants Inter have also been credited with having an interest, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are currently leading the chase to sign Emerson from the Giallorossi.

The Italian champions have concrete interest in the defender and are weighing up their options before they decide to make a final move for the player.



However, it is unclear whether they are plotting a swoop for the Italian in January or wait until the summer to better assess his status since he recently returned from a serious injury.



Emerson has more than three years left on his contract with Roma.

