Leeds United Confidence Rock Bottom After Newport Loss Feels Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United have done their confidence major harm by exiting the FA Cup at the third round against fourth tier side Newport County at the weekend.



Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen chose to make a raft of changes to his side, resting key players and fielding fringe stars at Rodney Parade.











The former APOEL coach's plan backfired as Leeds were dumped out of the FA Cup 2-1 by Newport and even had talisman Samu Saiz sent off for spitting, something which has resulted in a six-match ban for the Spaniard.



Whelan thinks that having been knocked out by Newport, confidence is now rock bottom for Leeds.





The former White wanted the side to use the game to build confidence, while he also questioned the need to rest players given a week's gap between the FA Cup game and Leeds' next Championship fixture .

"This isn't just about getting into the next round, this is about keeping momentum and building confidence within your team and group", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"At the moment it must just be rock bottom.



"I feel like it's rock bottom now.



"Why do they need rest?! Why do they need rest?! They've got a week to rest.



"Play your best side, respect the competition, respect Newport County, get some momentum going, get some confidence built before you play against Ipswich next week."



Leeds will now bid to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment by beating Ipswich Town at Portman Road this coming Saturday.

