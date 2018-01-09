XRegister
06 October 2016

09/01/2018 - 12:40 GMT

Leeds United Finalising Defender Capture, Medical Ongoing

 




Leeds United are in the process of putting Club Brugge left-back Laurens De Bock through his medical paces.

The Whites appear to have thrashed out a fee with the Belgian giants for De Bock and have already agreed terms on a contract running for four-and-a-half years for the defender at Elland Road.




The capture of the 25-year-old is firmly on track and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are currently conducting medical checks on De Bock.

It is suggested that the deal still has to be finalised, but the Whites are on course to snap up the left-back.
 


Club Brugge have already moved to replace De Bock in a further sign they expect his departure to be completed soon.

De Bock has been of interest to a number of other clubs, including Bundesliga giants Hamburg and Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But Leeds have acted quickly and are set to bolster their options at left-back with the capture of De Bock.
 