Liverpool And AC Milan Linked Midfielder Rafinha Offered To Inter

Liverpool and AC Milan target Rafinha has been offered to Inter, it has been claimed.



The Barcelona midfielder is yet to play a game for the club this season, having been struck down by a serious knee injury in April last year.











Rafinha, who returned to training in December, was linked with leaving the the Camp Nou last summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all credited with showing interest in him.



The Reds have reportedly reignited their interest in the Brazil international, while AC Milan have also been linked with making a move for him in January.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafinha has been offered to Inter by his agents.

However, it is believed any possible move for the 24-year-old to Inter could be scuppered by the fact that he has just recently resumed training, following a serious knee injury, meaning the Nerazzurri will carefully mull a swoop.



Rafinha, whose present contract with Barcelona runs until 2020, has thus far turned out 78 times for the club, netting 11 times and setting up eight goals.



He also has two caps and a goal for Brazil to his name.

