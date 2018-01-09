No Option To Buy For Burnley In Tottenham Hotspur Winger Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley have no option to buy Georges-Kevin Nkoudou in their loan agreement with Tottenham Hotspur.



It emerged earlier today the Clarets have reached an agreement with Tottenham for the signature of the French winger on a loan deal until the end of the season.











Burnley are set to beat off competition from fellow Premier League outfit West Brom and a number of clubs in Europe such as Saint-Etienne and Real Betis for the former Marseille man.



Despite his fringe status at Tottenham, Nkoudou remains convinced about his ability to make it in England and is keen to prove his critics wrong in Sean Dyche’s high flying side.





However, even if he performs well at Turf Moor, his future will again come under the scanner, as according to the Press Association, Burnley have not agreed any option to buy him from Tottenham.

It is understood that it will be a simple loan deal and no matter how he performs at Burnley, he will be returning to his parent club Tottenham at the end of the season.



Nkoudou joined Tottenham from Marseille after weeks of speculation in the summer of 2016, but has failed to make his mark for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.



He is hopeful of rekindling his career under Dyche’s tutelage at Burnley.

