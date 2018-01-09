XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2018 - 23:05 GMT

Peterborough Supremo Won’t Rule Out Selling Leeds United and Hull Target Jack Marriott

 




Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony will not rule out selling Leeds United and Hull City target Jack Marriott.

The Posh hitman has caught the eye with his stellar displays at London Road this season and helped the League One club put Aston Villa out of the FA Cup at the weekend.




Marriott scored twice at Villa Park in Posh's 3-1 romp over Steve Bruce's side and now the striker is being strongly linked with a step up to the Championship in the current transfer window.

MacAnthony thinks there is no rush when it comes to Marriott's next move, but he is not willing to flat out say the striker will not be sold.
 


Asked on Twitter if he would sell Marriott for the valuation he places upon him or will flat out refuse to sell, MacAnthony replied: "I'm not going to be a hypocrite and give it the big one and say not for sale blah blah as [it] would be disrespectful to my players.

"Posh prides itself on doing well for its players and itself.

"But no rush or need.

"All good."

Peterborough only signed Marriott last summer and locked him down on a contract running until 2021.

Already a key man at the club, the 23-year-old has netted 23 goals across all competitions for Posh in the current campaign, sending his stock skyrocketing.
 