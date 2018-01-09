PHOTO: I’m Here – Aitor Karanka Arrives To Start Nottingham Forest Job

Follow @insidefutbol





New Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has arrived in Nottingham and cannot wait to get started with the Tricky Trees.



The Championship club have turned to the former Middlesbrough manager to succeed Mark Warburton, who was recently sacked from his post at the City Ground.











Karanka's arrival has excited the Forest faithful, with the Spaniard having experience of managing a successful promotion winning campaign when he guided Boro up to the top flight.



He is now relishing getting started at the City Ground and posted a photograph of his arrival on social media.



Just arrived in Nottingham, can’t wait to get started! #NFFC pic.twitter.com/NTHn2MiwZn — Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) January 9, 2018



Karanka, who worked alongside Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, arrives at a club currently gripped by the feel-good factor after dumping Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the weekend.



Forest have been drawn to take on Hull City in an away tie in the fourth round.



The new boss will first turn his attention to the Championship, where Nottingham Forest sit in 14th spot and are next in action at home against Aston Villa on Saturday.

