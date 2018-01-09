XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2018 - 23:14 GMT

PHOTO: I’m Here – Aitor Karanka Arrives To Start Nottingham Forest Job

 




New Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has arrived in Nottingham and cannot wait to get started with the Tricky Trees.

The Championship club have turned to the former Middlesbrough manager to succeed Mark Warburton, who was recently sacked from his post at the City Ground.




Karanka's arrival has excited the Forest faithful, with the Spaniard having experience of managing a successful promotion winning campaign when he guided Boro up to the top flight.

He is now relishing getting started at the City Ground and posted a photograph of his arrival on social media.
 


And Karanka wrote: "Just arrived in Nottingham, can't wait to get started!"

Karanka, who worked alongside Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, arrives at a club currently gripped by the feel-good factor after dumping Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Forest have been drawn to take on Hull City in an away tie in the fourth round.

The new boss will first turn his attention to the Championship, where Nottingham Forest sit in 14th spot and are next in action at home against Aston Villa on Saturday.
 