Roma Hoping To Sell Brighton Target To Fund Matteo Darmian Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are looking to sell Brighton linked Bruno Peres to gather funds for the possible capture of Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, it has been claimed.



Peres has fallen down the pecking order at the Stadio Olimpico in recent weeks and has been linked with leaving Roma in January.











Brighton have been credited with showing interest in the Brazilian, who is also on the radar of Portuguese giants Benfica.



And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Roma have to first sell Peres before making any move for Darmian in order to balance the books and comply with the Financial Fair Play rules.





Darmian has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season, and it is believed that Manchester United will part ways with the Italian this month if a right offer arrives.

Besides the Giallorossi, Juventus and Roma are also keeping tabs on Darmian, who will enter the final year of his contract with the Red Devils next summer.



It remains to be seen if Roma manage sell Peres and sign Darmian before the winter transfer window slams shut on 31st January.

