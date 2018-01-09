Southampton Just Ahead of Newcastle United In Theo Walcott Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are in pole position to sign Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, with Newcastle United in second place in the race.



Walcott was recently offered to a trio of Serie A clubs in the shape of AC Milan, Inter and Roma, but while the Italian outfits have been thinking about a deal, they have yet to make an approach; Arsenal want an outright sale or loan with an obligation to buy.











As such, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Southampton are leading the race for Walcott's signature, with Newcastle just behind.



Walcott has struggled to secure regular playing time at Arsenal this season.





Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has insisted he hopes the England international stays put, but Walcott could be on the move this month .

Walcott came through the youth ranks at Southampton and so a switch to St. Mary's would mark a return to his first club in football.



The forward has been claimed to be keen to move on from Arsenal as he looks to clock up as much playing time as possible ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer.

