06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2018 - 21:48 GMT

This Is Why I’ve Joined Burnley – Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

 




New Burnley signing Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has said that it will be "a big opportunity" for him to clock up first minutes in the Premier League this season after securing a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-yea-old, who joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2016, has struggled to clock up minutes at the London-based club.




Nkoudou though has featured for Mauricio Pochettino's side in cup competitions: twice in the Champions League, twice in the EFL Cup and once in the FA Cup thus far this season.

However, with just a single minute of Premier League football under his belt at Tottenham, the young winger will now hope to clock up more under Burnley boss Sean Dyche as the Clarets aim to finish as high in the league as is possible.
 


On the events that transpired leading up to his move, Nkoudou said that he spoke to his Tottenham team-mate Kieran Trippier, who said all good things about the Clarets, making his decision easier.  

“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier”, Nkoudou told his new club's official website.

“I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League.

“Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.

“I watched the last game against Liverpool when they played very well and were unlucky.

“That’s why I have come here, to find football."
 