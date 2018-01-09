This Will Stand Me In Good Stead At Rangers – Jamie Murphy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Jamie Murphy believes his experience of playing big games in England will stand him in good stead when turning out for the Gers.



The winger has joined Rangers from Brighton on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with the move set to become permanent next summer.











Murphy is a product of Motherwell’s youth system and made his first team debut for the Scottish club during the 2006/07 campaign.



Sheffield United signed him in January 2013, with the 28-year-old joining Brighton in the summer of 2015.





During his spell in England, Murphy played in League One, the Championship and even in the Premier League after Brighton earned promotion to the division at the end of last season.

And Murphy feels his stint south of the border will prove to be beneficial for him at Rangers.



“Yes, you learn from experiences”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how much did he grow as a player during his time in England.



“Down south I have played in League One, the Championship and eventually the Premier League – you learn from these kinds of things.



“I played in a lot of big games down there and hopefully that stands me in good stead up here.”



Murphy, who is of the opinion that his best is yet to come, insisted that he is looking to kick on his career at Ibrox.



“I feel the best years are obviously ahead of me”, he continued.



“I’ve had a good career up until now, obviously down in England and in Scotland, so I’m looking to kick on, as Rangers are.



“Everything is looking up.”

