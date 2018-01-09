West Ham Youngster Thrilled With Fan Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham starlet Toni Martinez has admitted that hearing the fans singing his name when the Hammers took on Shrewsbury in the FA Cup was an unbelievable experience for him.



Sunday was special for the 20-year-old as he managed his first team debut for the Hammers, coming on as a second half substitute to replace Javier Hernandez in the goalless FA Cup draw against Shrewsbury.











While the debut was important, the youngster was more than impressed with the way the fans greeted him at Montgomery Waters Meadow, chanting his name while he was warming up with the rest of the team before the match.



The youngster also took time to speak about his hope to add to his substitute appearance sooner rather than later and has vowed to continue working hard to put up a strong case for himself.





“It’s always good to hear the support from the fans and I’m really happy to make my debut finally, so now I promise that I’m just going to keep working and I’m sure that more chances will arrive”, Martinez told his club's official website.

“I’m going to keep working for more opportunities and I’m sure they will arrive.



"It’s unbelievable to hear the support the fans have for me.



"When I was warming up, I could hear them singing my name and that’s incredible.



"I never played for the first team before, so it was great. We have some of the best fans in the world and I’m proud of that.



“I’ve been working hard for 18 months since I arrived here for that 20 minutes on the pitch and I just tried to do my best.



"I didn’t get any chances but I’m sure that, in the next game, we’ll get chances and win the three points.”



Martinez spent last season on loan at Oxford United where he scored important FA Cup goals against Newcastle United and Middlesbrough.

